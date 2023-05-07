Jameela Jamil is looking back on her decision to pull out of auditioning for Netflix’s “You” because of the show’s racy scenes.

During an appearance on the “Podcrushed” podcast, hosted by “You” star Penn Badgley, the actress admitted that she ultimately regretted not trying out for season 4 of the hit series.

“I don’t do sex scenes,” she stated. “In fact, I was supposed to audition for the most recent season of your show.”

Jamil continued, “[The] character was supposed to be quite sexy, and I pulled out of the audition, because I am so shy about anything sexy that I can’t… and then you f***ing came out and were like, ‘Yeah, I’m not doing sex scenes anymore.’”

The 37-year-old star added that she “didn’t even know that was a boundary that we could draw. But then I was like, ‘I should have gone and done the f***ing show’.”

Jamil also admitted that she doesn’t “watch sex scenes in films… Even on my own, I have to fast forward through sex scenes because I’ve become so shy about watching other people.”