Taylor Swift fans are taking shelter from a dangerous storm. Those in attendance at Swift’s concert in Nashville on Sunday were given a lightning advisory warning amid a dangerous storm that rolled in.

Large screens inside the Nissan Stadium — where Swift was set to perform her final show in Nashville on her Eras Tour — displayed the warning, with instructions to concertgoers in the arena.

“Lightning Advisory. Please proceed to the shelter areas as directed by Nissan Stadium staff in your area,” the signs read. “Please remain calm and proceed to the covered and interior areas of the stadium.”

Hey @ErasTourResell and fellow Swifties: Nissan Stadium is shelter in place right now! Ugh. pic.twitter.com/FHGQnK082b — Patrick Stuart (@1989SwiftSongs) May 7, 2023

The warning came at around 5:30 p.m. CT, nearly an hour before the concert was set to commence. Gates opened early to accommodate concert goers. Those who were still in their cars were urged to stay in their vehicles.

It’s unknown at this point if Sunday’s concert will be officially cancelled or postponed.

Ahead of Sunday’s concert, Swift made headlines when she was photographed in Nashville early Sunday morning, sitting in her their chauffeured car with rumored romantic partner, and The 1975 frontman, Matty Healy.

The new photos of the pair — and his presence along the Nashville leg of Swift’s Eras Tour — amplified speculation that he’s dating Swift, though neither has commented on the matter.

