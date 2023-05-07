Ariana Madix got candid with fans during this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday night.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star appeared in a pre-recorded video with co-stars Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay, while accepting the Best Reality Onscreen Team award

“We’ve been through so many ups and downs as friends,” noted Madix.

“Obviously, it’s a very tumultuous time in all of our lives, but we are truly at our best when we come together as a team so thank you.”

Madix was referencing the affair between her boyfriend Tom Sandoval and their “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Raquel Leviss, which recently came to the surface.

“Thank you so much MTV and especially to everyone who voted for us,” Maloney continued.

“The team isn’t just us,” Shay added. “We have an entire production team behind us that makes this show possible and this is just so exciting. We won Best Team all because of you guys, the fans, thank you so much for voting.”

In a separate video, Lala Kent said, “Hello, my loves. Thank you all for voting for me and my most favorite girls, Scheana, Katie, and Ariana. We are beyond grateful, this is crazy.”