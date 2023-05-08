Recording Artists Usher and Chris Brown attend The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

Usher and Chris Brown played the same music festival, on the same stage, just hours after allegedly getting into a physical confrontation on Saturday.

According to reports, a heated argument between the two artists became violent early Saturday morning, leading to the “U Remind Me” singer sustaining a bloody nose and bruised ribs. The news was originally reported by Hollywood Unlocked.

A video from TMZ purports to show an argument between Usher, 44, and Brown, 34, during the “With You” singer’s birthday party at Skate Rock City roller rink in Las Vegas. According to the outlet, Brown was trying to talk to Teyana Taylor and became incensed when she ignored him. This prompted Usher to intervene in an attempt to deescalate the situation. It’s said Brown and his crew then left the skating rink, but not without Usher following them.

TMZ goes on to report, citing eyewitnesses, that Usher met the group behind a string of charter buses and reemerged with a bloody nose.

Neither Usher, Brown nor Taylor have confirmed the story.

Later that same day, both artists performed at the Lovers & Friends music festival, also in Las Vegas, which featured a stacked bill of stars from the ’90s and early 2000s, including Mariah Carey, Missy Elliot, Christina Aguilera, Shaggy and more.

If there was any bad blood between the two artists, they certainly didn’t show it. They both seemed in good spirits during their sets, which were back-to-back on the “Friends” stage — Brown’s set was at 6:30 p.m. while Usher’s was at 8:10 p.m., separated by a quick 50 Cent performance on the adjacent “Lovers” stage.

Neither Usher nor Brown referenced the alleged fracas during their respective sets, although 50 couldn’t resist: “Usher did a great job putting this festival together; Chris didn’t like that, busted him in the face,” he told the crowd at one point.

Chris Brown appeared first, smiling often while delivering a high-energy performance of some of his greatest hits, including “With You” and “Go Crazy”.

Chris Brown performing at Lovers & Friends 2023. — Photo: Meg Blair, Lovers & Friends

Ahead of his set, Usher took to his Instagram Story to post a video of himself backstage at the festival, showing no signs of injury to his face and telling fans he was “having a great time.”

Usher is unbothered by the alleged altercation with Chris Brown 😅pic.twitter.com/upwaJif6zy — Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) May 6, 2023

The positive energy continued during Usher’s smouldering set, which saw him beaming and flashing his abs on more than one occasion while crooning through an hour of his many hits, from “My Boo” to “Yeah!”

Usher performing at Lovers & Friends 2023. — Photo: @justnjames, Lovers & Friends

At one point, the eight-time Grammy winner spoke to the crowd to express his gratitude for their support.

“These songs that we’ve made for you have been a connection for all of us, and I appreciate all the love throughout all of these years,” Usher told the audience.

“Whether going through tough times or just celebrating and turning up with y’all, I just don’t get a chance to see you at all but I wanna let you know I appreciate you tonight for the love and the support.

“More than anything, I’ve got an appreciation for the fact that God has allowed me to be able to be that vessel to be able to make that connection with y’all.”

Usher and Brown have been longtime friends, and have collaborated on several songs, including “Party” and “New Flame.”