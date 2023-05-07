Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards kicked off Sunday night and celebrated the very best of entertainment, in a revamped, reimagined pre-taped version of the show, due to the ongoing WGA strike.

Going into Sunday’s show, top nominees on the scripted side this year included Top Gun: Maverick, Stranger Things and The Last of Us, all with six nods, and The White Lotus and Wednesday with four each. Meanwhile, on the unscripted side, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules each nabbed two nominations apiece.

The show also saw a lot of famous faces as first-time nominees, including Austin Butler, Bad Bunny, Bella Ramsey, Cara Delevingne, Courteney Cox, Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Jennifer Coolidge, Quinta Brunson and Riley Keough, to name a few.

So who walked away with the fancy new hardware? Check out the full list of winners — marked in bold — below!

BEST MOVIE

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Nope

Scream VI — **WINNER!

Smile

Top Gun: Maverick



BEST SHOW

Stranger Things

The Last of Us — **WINNER!

The White Lotus

Wednesday

Wolf Pack

Yellowstone

Yellowjackets



BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Austin Butler — Elvis

Florence Pugh — Don’t Worry Darling

Keke Palmer — Nope

Michael B. Jordan — Creed III

Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick — **WINNER!

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus

Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday — **WINNER!

Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & The Six

Sadie Sink — Stranger Things

Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building

BEST HERO

Diego Luna — Andor

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

Paul Rudd — Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Pedro Pascal — The Last Of Us — **WINNER!

Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick



BEST VILLAIN

Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — **WINNER!

Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling

Jamie Campbell Bower — Stranger Things

M3GAN – M3GAN

The Bear — Cocaine Bear

BEST KISS (presented by Cheetos®)

Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux – The Last Of Us

Harry Styles + David Dawson – My Policeman

Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow – Outer Banks — **WINNER!

Riley Keough + Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six

Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne – Only Murders in the Building

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Adam Sandler – Murder Mystery 2 — **WINNER!

Dylan O’Brien – Not Okay

Jennifer Coolidge – Shotgun Wedding

Keke Palmer – Nope

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary



BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Bad Bunny – Bullet Train

Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us

Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon

Joseph Quinn – Stranger Things — **WINNER!

Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies

BEST FIGHT

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – Bullet Train

Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – Scream VI — **WINNER!

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – Stranger Things

Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone – John Wick 4

Escape from Narkina 5 – Andor



MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus — **WINNER!

Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Cocaine Bear

Justin Long – Barbarian

Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies

Sosie Bacon – Smile

BEST DUO

Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke – Do Revenge

Jenna Ortega + Thing – Wednesday

Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us — **WINNER!

Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò – The White Lotus

Tom Cruise + Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick

BEST KICK-ASS CAST

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Outer Banks

Stranger Things — **WINNER!

Teen Wolf: The Movie

BEST SONG

Demi Lovato – “Still Alive” (Scream VI)

Doja Cat – “Vegas” (Elvis)

Lady Gaga – “Hold My Hand” (Top Gun: Maverick)

OneRepublic – “I Ain’t Worried” (Top Gun: Maverick)

Rihanna – “Lift Me Up” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Taylor Swift – “Carolina” (Where The Crawdads Sing) — **WINNER!

BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

The Kardashians — **WINNER!!

Vanderpump Rules

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

All-Star Shore

Big Brother

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars — **WINNER!

The Challenge: USA

The Traitors

BEST HOST

Drew Barrymore – The Drew Barrymore Show — **WINNER!

Joel Madden – Ink Master

Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show

BEST REALITY ON-SCREEN TEAM (presented by SONIC®)

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) – Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Tori Deal and Devin Walker -– The Challenge: Ride or Dies

RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent – Vanderpump Rules — **WINNER!

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

Halftime

Love, Lizzo

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me — **WINNER!

Sheryl

The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards airs live on MTV, and is streaming live on Paramount+.