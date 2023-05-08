Tom Cruise always goes sky high.

On Sunday night, the “Top Gun: Maverick” star couldn’t make it to the MTV Movie & TV Awards in-person, but he did record a special acceptance speech while flying a plane.

The actor, who won the fan choice for Best Performance for his role in the blockbuster sequel, appeared on-screen piloting an old fighter plane.

“Thank you so much for this award,” Cruise said, smiling through the window of the plane. “I make these films for you. I love you. I love entertaining you. To know how much you enjoy it, how much you appreciate it, there’s just no better feeling.”

Things we'll never forget: @TomCruise's performance in #TopGun: Maverick 🎥 Congrats to Tom Cruise on winning Best Performance in a Movie at the 2023 #MTVAwards! pic.twitter.com/dZr3Wglpdq — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 8, 2023

Teasing the upcoming “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1” as “wild ride,” Cruise told fans, “You have a wonderful summer. Thank you again for letting me entertain you. It’s an absolute privilege. We’ll see you at the movies.”

Cruise beat out Austin Butler in “Elvis”, Florence Pugh in “Don’t Worry Darling”, Keke Palmer in “Nope” and Michael B. Jordan in “Creed III” for the fan-voted prize.

“Top Gun: Maverick” was also the most nominated film at the MTV Movie & TV awards, while in the TV section, “Stranger Things” and “The Last of Us” were the top contenders.