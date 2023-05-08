Melissa Etheridge’s daughter Bailey recently revealed the affectionate impact her biological father, David Crosby, had on her life.

During an appearance on the MTV and Paramount+ docu-series “Family Legacy”, which sees children of famous ’90s performers relish in their parent’s iconic pasts, Bailey Cypheridge discussed what it was like growing up with a global superstar for a mom and the influence of Crosby in her life.

Cypheridge, 26, was conceived by Etheridge and ex-partner Julie Cypher with the help of donor Crosby, who recently passed earlier this year due to an illness at 81 years old.

The daughter of the famous duo recently revealed that although it wasn’t initially public knowledge that Crosby was her biological father, she “always” knew the late Crosby, Stills & Nash founding member was her dad.

In an exclusive interview with People, Cypheridge detailed how the iconic musician was always a “really cool presence” in her life.

“He was always a really cool presence in my life, even if we never meant to have that kind of parent-child relationship. He was friends with my parents, he was their donor for me. I thought it was cool growing up, knowing who he was.”

“I have always enjoyed going to see him on tour. I remember one thing that he would always do, I would tell him, ‘Oh, I’ve been playing guitar,’ and he’d take your fingers and [knock them against the table], like, ‘No, you haven’t played enough.'”

Cypheridge has recently dealt with many tragic losses, as her brother Beckett passed at age 21 in 2020 from an opioid overdose.

“I don’t think anyone has a clear-cut way to deal with it. I try to focus on the good memories, try to know that feeling that loss so deeply means that you loved something so deeply,” she elaborated.