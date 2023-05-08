Andrea Bocelli gave the newly crowned King Charles III exactly what he wanted with a stunning performance of a special song at the grand coronation ceremony on Sunday.

Ahead of the performance at Windsor Castle, Bocelli spoke with ET’s Kevin Frazier about the event and the song he performed with fellow opera legend Sir Bryn Terfel.

“The king asked for the song, ‘You Will Never Walk Alone,'” Bocelli explained. “I think he likes this song also for the meaning… ‘You Will Never Walk Alone’ means you will never be alone. It’s an encouragement, for himself.”

The song itself famously comes from the iconic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical Carousel, from 1945, and has been covered to great fanfare by many renowned artists who, like Bocelli, reimagined it in a different style.

The star-studded Coronation Concert was a grand affair, and Bocelli said he felt honored to be a part of it — largely because of the love he’s gotten from the royal family in the past.

“I feel big affection from these people for many many years,” Bocelli said. “I performed many times [for the Royal Family]. I remember the first time, many years ago, it was very emotional because I performed in Buckingham Palace, a recital with the piano in front of the queen. She was seated two or three meters next to me, in front of me. So yes, this has been very, very emotional.”

Aside from Bocelli, the coronation concert also saw performances from Katy Perry and Lionel Richie — the latter of whom Bocelli has been friends with for some time.

“Lionel has been in my house, he performed for events, for my foundation. We are friends,” Bocelli shared. “He’s a great composer. His voice is very beautiful, and he has a big energy.”

The televised concert comes one day after Charles and Camilla were officially crowned during the historic coronation ceremony.

King Charles III‘s coronation took place at Westminster Abbey and formalized his role as the head of the Church of England and marked the transfer of his title and powers. It was also the official moment he is crowned king.

King Charles was crowned with the St Edward’s Crown from the 17th century, which weighs nearly five pounds, has a solid gold frame and 444 stones.

Meanwhile, his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, was anointed and crowned as queen. Camilla is the first divorcee to be crowned, and the coronation invitation that was released in April made headlines when it referred to her as Queen Camilla for the first time. Until then, she was described as queen consort.

