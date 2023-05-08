The cause of Ray Liotta’s death has reportedly been revealed.

Nearly a year after the “GoodFellas” star died at the age of 67, TMZ has obtained official documents determining his cause of death was heart and respiratory system issues.

The documents from the Dominican Republic, where Liotta passed away, categorize his death as “natural and nonviolent” and cite respiratory insufficiency, pulmonary edema (fluid in his lungs) and acute heart failure as the causes.

Liotta also apparently suffered atherosclerosis, which is a thickening of the arteries from a build-up of plaque, and often causes diabetes and other health problems.

The actor died last year while filming the movie “Dangerous Waters”, and it was reported at the time that he died in his sleep.