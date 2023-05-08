Jameela Jamil and Penn Badgley share a discomfort with intimate scenes.

On the latest episode of his podcast “Podcrushed”, the “You” star welcomed Jamil, who revealed that she cancelled an audition for the show’s fourth season.

“I don’t do sex scenes,” she said. “In fact, I was supposed to audition for the most recent season of your show. My character was supposed to be quite sexy, and I pulled out of the audition, because I am so shy about anything sexy that I can’t.”

She explained that her choice was due to issues of personal childhood trauma and not wanting to objectify herself onscreen.

But as it turned out, Badgley shared similar concerns, and in February he revealed that he had asked “You” creator Sara Gamble to cut down on the intimate scenes for the sake of his family.

“This is actually a decision I had made before I took the show,” the actor said at the time. “I don’t think I had ever mentioned it publicly, but one of the main things is like, do I want to put myself back in a career path where I’m just always a romantic lead?”

When Jamil learned that Badgley had gotten the show to reduce the number of intimate scenes, she had some regrets about pulling out of her own audition for the show.

“And then you f**king came out and were like, ‘Yeah, I’m not doing sex scenes anymore.’ And I was like, ‘I didn’t even know that was a boundary that we could draw,'” she recalled. “But then I was like, I should have gone and done the f**king show,” she said.

“You” season 4 premiered in March. The show has been renewed for a fifth and final season.