Famous Canadian journalist Nardwuar finally interviewed Nickelback bandmates Chad Kroeger and Ryan Peake for the first time in an hour-long conversation at Neptoon Records in Vancouver last week.

Band members Kroeger and Peake explored various topics in their sweeping interview with the eccentric media personality, including a story about how their former drummer, Kroeger’s cousin Brandon, quit the band in 1996.

In the extensive interview, Nardwuar, in typical well-researched fashion, reminds Kroeger and Peake of the 1996 show date in which Nickelback and industrial rock band Stabbing Westward performed together at Vancouver’s Starfish Room.

Kroeger recalled how his cousin saw Stabbing Westward’s “brand-new, huge tour bus,” immediately causing Brandon to quit band life.

“They were on tour opening up for KISS, and they came to town on this brand-new, huge tour bus… And we had never been on a tour bus before. We were a van band,” Kroeger explains.

The Nickelback frontman remembered how the band had been travelling across Canada in a van pulling a trailer, describing themselves as a “van band.”

Once they saw Westward’s tour bus, Kroeger was extremely curious to see how comfortable other musicians travel. He and his cousin reacted differently to coming face to face with a band’s more comfortable touring experience.

“All I kept thinking was, ‘This is where I want to be. I want to get into a tour bus. Brandon looked at it and thought, ‘I don’t want to live like this.’ That was the catalyst right there.”

Despite their rough past, Nickelback has gone on to sell 50 million albums worldwide, no longer giving them “van band” status.