Khloé Kardashian gave a lovely surprise to her fans over the weekend.

Although Khloé has yet to share the name of her son, he is now beginning to emerge on her Instagram grid. Khloé updated her Instagram account on Sunday with a new picture of her son and 5-year-old daughter True, both of whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Khloé is pictured sitting with True and her young son in her lap. The infant is sporting a white beanie over a fireman’s hat and a camouflage jumper. True, meanwhile, is beaming and sporting a black T-shirt. The picture looks to have been taken at a birthday celebration for Psalm West, Khloé’s nephew. Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian hosted a party with a firefighter theme to celebrate the fourth birthday of her youngest kid.

On their Instagram Stories, Kim and Khloé each shared a ton of pictures from the event. Khloé shared her infant’s little firefighter jacket in one shot. The only difference between his jacket and the others was that it simply said “T. Thompson.”

Khloé earlier said that she will announce her son’s name soon after confirming on an episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” in April that his name begins with the letter T.