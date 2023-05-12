It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.
New Music Friday – May 12th, 2023
Jonas Brothers – “Miracle”, The Album (ALBUM)
Shakira – “ACRÓSTICO”
BTS – “The Planet”
Dolly Parton – “World On Fire”
Janelle Monáe – “Lipstick Lover”
Thirty Seconds To Mars – “Stuck”
Scott Helman – “back together”
Pretenders – “Let the Sun Come In”
beabadoobee – “Glue Song (Dirty Hit)”
Victoria Anthony – “New Disaster”
Queens of the Stone Age – “Emotion Sickness”
New Music Videos:
Lana Del Rey – “Candy Necklace”
Steakhouse – “National”
Killer Mike – “Don’t Let The Devil” ft. El-P, thankugoodsir / “Motherless” ft. Eryn Allen Kane
Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include ARMNHMR & Lights – “Someone To Forget”, Ernest – “Takes After You”, LØLØ -“omg” , Remi Wolf “Prescription”, Preston Pablo “For Keeps”, Pentatonix – “Creep”.
Keep On Your Radar:
Kesha – Gag Order (Album)
Kesha’s brand new album, GAG ORDER is set for release on May 19th, 2023.
Niall Horan – The Show (ALBUM)
Niall Horan’s new album, The Show is set for release on June 9, 2023.
Maisie Peters – the good witch (ALBUM)
Maisie Peter’s second album, the good witch is set for release on June 16, 2023.
Valley – Lost In Translation
Valley’s second studio album, Lost In Translation is set for release on June 23, 2023.
Taylor Swift – Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) (Album)
Taylor’s Version of her beloved album, Speak Now is set for release on July 7th, 2023.
Rita Ora – You & I (Album)
Rita Ora’s third studio album, You & I is set for release on July 14th, 2023.
Dolly Parton – Rockstar (ALBUM)
Country icon, Dolly Parton, is diving into rock n’ roll! Her brand new album, Rockstar is set for release on November 17, 2023.