The Weeknd is going for the hat trick.

Over the weekend, the Ottawa Sun reported that the Canadian artist has joined a bit to purchase the NHL’s Ottawa Senators.

The singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, has partnered on the bid with Toronto billionaires Jeffrey and Michael Kimel of the Harlo Capital Group .

According to the report, The Weeknd has committed to being financially involved in the Kimels’ pitch to buy the team.

But The Weeknd is only the latest celebrity to make a play to become an owner of the hockey team.

Ryan Reynolds and the Remington Group have reportedly been preparing a roughly $1 billion bid to buy the Senators.

Also getting in on the frenzy surrounding the Senators is rapper Snoop Dogg, who recently joined in on a bid by producer Neko Sparks to buy the team.

As yet, there has been no date announced for when a bid will be selected.