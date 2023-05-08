Seth Rogen is remembering his beloved dog Zelda, who passed away last week.

Rogen gave a touching homage to Zelda with his fans on Instagram on Monday, as he pondered on her life and the influence she had on his family. The post includes a carousel of charming old photos of the deceased dog with his wife Lauren Miller.

READ MORE: Seth Rogen And Rose Byrne Reconnect In Hilarious New ‘Platonic’ Trailer

“We said goodbye to our perfect girl Zelda on Thursday, May 4th. She was almost 14 years old. She was truly the most special, magical creature. She taught us about love, resilience, strength and kindness. We loved her more than words can describe. Everyone who met her saw what a unique little puppy she was. She’d stare in to your soul with her gigantic buggy eyes. She was so judgmental, that when she loved you, you really knew you earned it, and it made you feel like you had won,” Rogen wrote.

Rogen goes onto list the many things that were special about Zelda, from “Her big eyeballs and her intense eye contact” to “How it feels when she stretches while I’m holding her in my arms.”