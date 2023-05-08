Click to share this via email

There’s a new royal conspiracy swirling on Twitter.

Some users in the Twitterverse are playfully speculating whether or not Meghan Markle snuck into King Charles’s coronation ceremony on Saturday at Westminster Abbey in disguise.

Photos of a particular guest attending the extravagant event sparked online rumours, with many Twitterheads questioning if the guest attempted to conceal their true identity with a fake mustache and an oversized pair of shades.

Looks like a character from guess who! — James Pightling (@JamesPightling) May 6, 2023

Just wait until the polyjuice potion wears off; wot larks!! — Simon Wickenden (@simon_wickenden) May 6, 2023

Although photos obtained by TMZ showcased the Duchess of Sussex enjoying a hike in California during the coronation weekend, that didn’t stop the internet from jokingly pondering if Markle still found her way to the royal crowning.

However, upon further research, the man in question was not in disguise at all. He was Sir Karl Jenkins, a celebrated composer whose music was played throughout the ceremony.

Sir Karl Jenkins — Photo: John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Jenkins recently told BBC he was “honoured” to contribute to the coronation.

“It obviously sums up Welsh culture — the harp — and he [King Charles III] has always supported Welsh music.”

Markle’s husband Prince Harry attended the coronation alone on the weekend, which was his first time seeing his father since his bombshell memoir, Spare, dropped in January.