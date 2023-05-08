The fun didn’t end with the coronation for Kate Middleton and Prince William.

On Monday, the Prince and Princess of Wales followed up the big celebration of King Charles’ coronation and three-day weekend with a visit to 3rd Upton Scout Group in Slough.

The royal couple also brought their kids, 9-year-old Prince George, 8-year-old Princess Charlotte and 5-year-old Prince Louis along for the fun.

Photo: DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Kate, William and their kids all donned Scouting scarves as they participated in activities like roasting marshmallows and archery.

Matt Hyde, CEO of Scouts and co-founder of the Big Help Out, told People that Charlotte managed to hit the bullseye.

“Both George and Louis were pretty keen shots as well, and the Princess is a pretty experienced archer as well by the look of it,” he continued. “It was lovely they had such a great time with people in Scouts as well — it’s what we do. We help other people, we have fun and learn skills.”

Photo: Daniel Leal – WPA Pool/Getty Images

They also volunteered to help renovate the group’s Scout Hut, with George working a drill, Charlotte painting and Louis shovelling dirt in a wheelbarrow.

Photo: DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Kate is a joint President of the Scout Association, and their visit was part of The Big Help Out, a U.K. volunteering initiative helping to unite thousands of charitable organizations.

For the three-day coronation weekend, the U.K. public was also encouraged to participate in the Big Help Out for their day off.