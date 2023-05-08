Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have been spending time together and it was a mutual friend that reconnected them, ET has learned.

A source tells ET, “Taylor and Matty like each other. Taylor has a crush on Matty and they are having a good time hanging out. Matty also thinks Taylor is awesome and incredibly talented, too. They dated briefly in the past.”

Another source tells ET, “Taylor and Matty have been hanging out recently and Jack Antonoff reconnected them.”

Last month, the “Anti-Hero” singer was spotted grabbing dinner in New York City with her friend and longtime collaborator, Antonoff, and his fiancée, Margaret Qualley, just days after ET broke the news of Swift’s split from boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Videos and photos shared on social media showed Swift smiling as she stepped out for dinner with the couple at Via Carota restaurant in downtown Manhattan, just blocks away from Cornelia Street, which was the inspiration for one of Swift’s songs on her “Lover” album — fittingly named after the street where she once had a home — and believed to be inspired by Alwyn.

“And I hope I never lose you, hope it never ends / I’d never walk Cornelia Street again / That’s the kind of heartbreak time could never mend / I’d never walk Cornelia Street again,” Swift sings on the 2019 track.

Swift and Antonoff have a history of working on music together and the Bleachers lead singer recently helped produce “Being Funny in a Foreign Language,” the fifth studio album by Healy’s band, The 1975.

Swift and Healy first met nearly 10 years ago and were briefly linked at the time, but Matty denied there was anything romantic between them.

In 2015, the British rock star addressed the romance rumors during a radio interview with Australia’s 2DayFM. “It’s fake. It’s all bloody fake. It’s a farce!” he said of reports that he was secretly seeing the pop star.

“We met each other, we exchanged numbers in the same way that a lot of people in this kind of world do, and we spoke occasionally,” he said. “She’s the biggest pop star in the world and I’m in Australia. There’s no relationship or anything happening. It’s just funny how people really, really buy into that.”

Swift and The 1975 frontman were photographed in Nashville, Tennessee just after midnight on Sunday in the back of their chauffeured car before arriving at Swift’s Nashville condo.

The photos come after Swift performed to a packed hometown crowd for the second night, where eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice one particular guest who sent them all into a frenzy.

The English pop star was spotted — again — having the time of his life during the concert at Nissan Stadium, belting out the lyrics to some of Swift’s biggest hits. But Healy wasn’t just there to watch — he also performed with opening act Phoebe Bridgers. A video shared on social media shows Healy playing guitar to the sold-out stadium while wearing a skeleton suit.

Healy’s appearance at Saturday night’s show comes after he attended Friday night’s performance as well. Photographers spotted him like every other fan in the stadium Friday, snapping pics on his cell phone. There’s also a video circulating on social media of him dancing the night away.

The new photos of the pair and his presence along the Nashville leg of the tour amplified speculation that he’s dating Swift, though neither has commented on the matter.

The pics also come just three weeks after Swift returned to the stage in Tampa, Florida, for the first time since ET exclusively revealed her split from Joe Alwyn

A source previously told ET that their split was amicable and “it was not dramatic.” ET had also learned that “the relationship had just run its course” and “it’s why [Alwyn hadn’t] been spotted at any shows.”

“Taylor and Joe are in totally different places in their lives right now,” a separate source told ET of the reason for the split. “It was more of Taylor’s decision to break up, but both of them realized that they weren’t completely right for one another. They had been together for such a long time and were spending so much time together, but their personalities were just too different. Joe is more introverted, shy and quiet.”

“She’s very focused on touring and her career right now,” the source added. “Taylor has nothing but respect for Joe and really loved and enjoyed all the time and memories she shared with him. They had a deep connection and she really appreciated that. She hopes they can be friendly in the future.”

In November, Healy revealed in an interview that The 1975 had planned to appear on Swift‘s latest album ‘Midnights’, but said the songs they worked on together “never came out.”

