Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello continue to fuel rumours that their romantic flame for each other is still burning.

Paps caught sight of the “Señorita” collaborators embracing each other’s company on a date night in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The thought-to-be former couple were observed locking their arms around each other in a sweet hug as they happily arrived at a comedy show at Hollywood Improv on Melrose Avenue.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello — Photo: MEGA

The pair could be seen fluttering their eyes at each other, sharing laughs and engaging in conversation.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello — Photo: MEGA

Mendes, 24, and Cabello, 26, then took their date to the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood.

The Pickering-born Canadian pop superstar channelled the ’70s in a sleek, white turtleneck, form-fitting tan slacks and a pair of heeled black dress shoes.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello — Photo: MEGA

The “Cinderella” actress emitted laid-back luxury in a black blazer over a white dress shirt that she paired with black open-toe high-heels.

Rumours of a romantic revival for the young couple began sparking when a video of the two sharing a fiery kiss at Coachella hit the internet on April 14.

A source told ET, “Shawn and Camila aren’t officially back together, but they are enjoying each other’s company and seeing where things go.”

Mendes and Cabello began dating in 2019 before splitting in November 2021.