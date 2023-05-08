Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Here’s a musical surprise for all “Bridgerton” fans!

READ MORE: ‘Queen Charlotte’: Shonda Rhimes, Cast On ‘Bridgerton’ Prequel Not Shying Away From Race

Alicia Keys has teamed up with Queen Charlotte’s Global Orchestra for a special performance of the Grammy winner’s “If I Ain’t Got You” as part of the launch of Netflix and Shondaland’s “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.”

For the captivating new rendition and companion video of Keys’ timeless classic, musicians from all over the world, including music arranger Bobbie-Jane Gardner, have joined forces to create a first-of-its-kind 70-plus piece global orchestra, made up entirely of women of colour.

Alicia Keys x Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Crowning Moment. Alicia Keys on the set of Alicia Keys x Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Crowning Moment Cr. The Tyler Twins/Netflix © 2023

“The Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” soundtrack will include instrumental renditions of contemporary pop classics by Beyonce, SZA, Whitney Houston and other artists in addition to “If I Ain’t Got You” (Orchestral Version) by Alicia Keys featuring Queen Charlotte’s Global Orchestra.

Alicia Keys x Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Crowning Moment. (L to R) Delara, Ofentse, Alicia Awa, Alicia Keys, Amel Bachair, Rimon, Cherrie in Alicia Keys x Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Crowning Moment. Cr. The Tyler Twins/Netflix © 2023 — Cr. The Tyler Twins/Netflix © 2023

Shonda Rhimes developed the limited series “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” for Netflix. A prequel spin-off of Netflix series “Bridgerton”, “Queen Charlotte” centres on the young Queen Charlotte’s ascent to fame and authority. The first episode of the six-episode season aired on May 4, 2023.