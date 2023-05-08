Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 10: (L-R) Hannah Davis and Derek Jeter attend the Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation's 14th Annual Celebrity Gala at Cipriani 25 Broadway on November 9, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

MLB legend Derek Jeter and his supermodel wife Hannah Davis have welcomed their fourth child – a baby boy — into the world. Jeter shared the exciting news on his social media account revealing the name of their little one.

READ MORE: Derek Jeter Finally Responds To Rumours About Him Sending Hookups Home With Swag Bags

“Welcome to the world lil man!!!@hannahbjeter,” Jeter captioned the post, revealing the little boy’s name: “Kaius Green Jeter.”

Jeter and Hannah are already parents to three cute girls: River Rose, 17 months, Story Grey, 4, and Bella Raine, 5.

The sportsman made an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” earlier this year, when he discussed his daughters’ involvement in sports and life with them.

“It’s controlled chaos. It’s school pick-ups, drop-offs, they do my nails, my toenails, makeup, lipstick. It’s the greatest thing I’ve ever experienced though, my girls, they are the absolute best,” he said.