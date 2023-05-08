Click to share this via email

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are splitting up.

TMZ reports the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star has filed for divorce from the former NFL star on April 30 according to legal documents.

Zolciak and Kroy were married for 11 years and share four children together.

The documents are said to cite their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation”, with Zolciak seeking primary physical custody of the kids and joint legal custody.

The news comes after the outlet reported the couple owe the IRS over $1M in taxes, which have built up from over a decade ago. They allegedly owe Georgia $15K for unpaid taxes from 2018 as well.

After meeting at at charity event in May 2010, the two formed a relationship featured on the reality show, tying the knot in Nov. 2011 in Georgia.

They share 11-year-old Kroy Jagger, 10-year-old Kash Kade and 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, along with Zolciak’s daughters Brielle and Ariana from a previous relationship.

She was previously married to Daniel Toce from 2001 – 2003, while this is the first divorce for Biermann.