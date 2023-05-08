Jessica Simpson has publicly addressed her father’s private health battle for the first time, sharing her daughter’s heartfelt request.

The “Where You Are” singer says her daughter’s birthday wish was for her grandfather Joe Simpson’s cancer treatments to be successful — and that desire was granted. The singer thanked her daughter Maxwell, 11, for her “powerful” deed during the difficult time for the Simpson family on social media over the weekend.

“She told me after she blew out her 11 candles …’I made a wish that was for me and you and actually the whole family.’ I said Maxi it should be your wish and she said, ‘We have the same wishes Mum,’” Simpson wrote in the caption of her post.

The star went on to write that her daughter’s birthday wish “was for her Papa Joe’s bone cancer treatment to work,” announcing with pride that the most recent treatments had in fact been effective. Simpson had not disclosed that her 65-year-old father was battling the illness.

The details about Jessica’s father’s bone cancer battle come nearly seven years after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in September 2016 — in May 2017, the disease was deemed to be in remission.

In addition to Maxwell, Jessica and her husband Eric Johnson share two children: Ace, 9, and Birdie Mae, 4.