In an unexpected meeting of the minds, Tom Cruise and Shakira were seen closely socializing at the Miami Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 60-year-old Hollywood superstar and the Colombian pop sensation walked through the bustling crowd together as they wore bright and happy smiles.

Shakira and Tom Cruise — Photo: CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP

Cruise, who recently made headlines for congratulating King Charles on his coronation while zooming through the sky in an old-school fighter jet, flashed a cheery grin while rocking a classic white polo shirt and a pair of shades.

While strolling along with the “Mission Impossible” star, Shakira wore a green top with a plunging neckline that hugged her figure.

Shakira and Tom Cruise — Photo: CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP

Shakira has also been earning her fair share of headlines after she seemingly addressed her split from Gerard Piqué during a Sunday speech at the Billboard Latin Women in Music Awards after winning the Woman of the Year trophy.

During her speech, the “Hips Don’t Lie” songbird displayed strong emotions while vulnerably sharing her challenging experiences with relationships in recent months following her contentious split from the Spanish soccer player.

“It doesn’t matter so much if someone is faithful or not; what really matters is if you continue to be faithful to yourself,” said the global pop superstar during her acceptance speech.

Shakira and Piqué announced their split last summer after being together for 11 years.