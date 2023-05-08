From left, Kim Cattrall, Robert De Niro, Leslie Bibb and Sebastian Maniscalco, cast members in "About My Father"

Kim Cattrall says the cast of “About My Father” were like a real family.

The star plays the mother of Leslie Bibb’s Ellie in the film, who dates Sebastian Maniscalco’s character.

By the end of filming, their character dynamic felt natural, with Cattrall calling them “a very dysfunctional but happy family.” In fact, she found herself being taken care of by Bibb when it came to their accommodations.

READ MORE: ‘Emily In Paris’ Creator Darren Star Sparks Hope For Fans Who Want A Kim Cattrall Cameo: ‘Let’s See What Happens’

“I found when we were shooting in Mobile, Alabama, I knew Kim didn’t love the hotel that she was in,” Bibb told ET Canada’s Brittnee Blair. “And I like to fix things. I don’t know. It’s something. It’s sort of easy. And I was like, Kim, I found you an apartment. It’s in my building. Here’s the thing. Here’s the furniture.”

The apartment was actually Bibb’s, but she ended up swapping with Cattrall as she moved to a higher floor. She even knew Cattrall’s taste down to the furnishing.

“I mean from my own [furnishings]. I had them. I told them, like, ‘She likes this’. I had a sense of Kim, and I was like, ‘Let’s not overclutter it,'” said the star.

READ MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker Speaks Candidly About ‘Painful’ Kim Cattrall Fallout: ‘There Is Not A “Fight” Going On’

The film follows Robert De Niro’s Salvo Maniscalco, an old-school Italian immigrant who is also the father of Maniscalco’s character, Sebastian. When he learns of his son’s plans to propose to his American girlfriend, he insists on getting to know her family in a cultural clash of a weekend.

“About My Father” arrives in theatres on May 26.