Heidi Klum has big surprise.

The 49-year-old supermodel is starring in the season premiere of HGTV Canada’s “Celebrity IOU”, getting her hands dirty for a brand new renovation.

In the premiere, Klum teams up with Drew and Jonathan Scott to surprise her housekeeper of 17 years, Lucia, with a complete house transformation.

Describing Lucia as like family, Klum and the Scott brothers create a beautiful, functional, open-concept living area and an incredible kitchen for her.

Last month, Klum teased the episode on Instagram, sharing a video in which she kicks through a wall before posing in the opening.

The new season of “Celebrity IOU” will also feature Kristin Chenoweth, Glenn Close, Kristin Davis, Taraji P. Henson, Derek and Julianne Hough, Jay Leno and Emma Roberts.

Tune-in to the season premiere of “Celebrity IOU”, Monday, May 15, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV Canada.