Once upon a time ago, Nick Cannon was just a father of two, to twin children Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Now, the new host of “Beat Shazam” is a father of 12 and, in an upcoming episode of “The Jason Lee Show”, Cannon reveals how Carey, 54, feels about his big family.

“She’s high frequency. She always asks me, ‘You aight? How you doin’? You handling it all?’” the 42-year-old tells host Jason Lee in an exclusive clip obtained by Page Six.

Cannon shares what the “Fantasy” singer always tells him — to bring “none of that bulls**t” home — which is why he jokes that “nothing can infiltrate” her “Manor of Carey.”

“When we talk daily, she’s just checking in on my spirit,” he adds.

Cannon, who is often criticized for having a dozen kids, says he brushes off public condemnation as “low-frequency messages.”

As for Carey, the TV personality says she constantly “encourage[s]” him.

“She’s like, ‘Yo, let’s make sure we’re on the same page every day so when some bulls**t comes up, we know that it ain’t true,’” Cannon explains.

In another recent interview, Cannon told the Los Angeles Times that he’s been “villainized” as a “deadbeat dad” for having 12 children.

“I hear all the time: ‘You can’t be present for all those children.’ So therefore I get this ‘deadbeat dad’ title,” he shared.

“It’s not about what I do for you or what I say to you; it’s about how you feel when I’m with you,” he told the newspaper. “If you feel loved when you see your dad, that’s what’s gonna resonate.”

Cannon’s appearance on “The Jason Lee Show” airs Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on REVOLT and Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET on REVOLT’s YouTube page.