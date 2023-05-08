Da Brat’s baby-to-be is already getting stage experience.

Over the weekend, the 49-year-old rapper performed a set at the Lovers & Friends Festival in Las Vegas, and she put her pregnant belly right on display.

“Today in Vegas 😊😊😊 #loversandfriends ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” her wife, Jesseca Harris-Dupart wrote in a post on Instagram. “BEAUTIFUL and our BABY BOY performed today ❤️”

Onstage, Da Brat wore a Chicago Bulls jersey with a cutout in the front so everyone could see her belly.

Da Brat recently revealed her pregnancy in an interview with People, explaining how the decision to have a baby came about after they tied the knot last February as Harris-Dupart was launching a new line of Kaleidoscope hair products

“It started as a joke, we were like, ‘We’re extending our family!’ But then we got a huge response,” Da Brat said. “It was like, ‘Oh, my God, do we want to actually have kids, and if we do, girl, we better hurry up!'”

She continued, “I never thought I was going to have kids. I just thought it wasn’t in the cards for me. I’ve had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn’t get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn’t going to happen for me.”