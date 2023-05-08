It’s been seven years since One Direction parted ways, and it seems inevitable that one day there will be a biopic on the boy band who took the world by storm back when the group was formed in 2010 on “The X Factor”.

In a new interview with ET Canada, we asked former bandmate Niall Horan who he’d want to play him in a 1D biopic.

READ MORE: Niall Horan Responds To Harry Styles Saying ‘Never Say Never’ To 1D Reunion: ‘Same Thing As He Said’

“Currently, it would be Allen Leech from ‘Downton Abbey’,” the Irish singer, 29, told ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman.

“I met him in a coffee shop in L.A. one time and we were just doing the whole, ‘We look like each other,'” he recounted of his run-in with the fellow Irishman, 41.

READ MORE: Niall Horan Leaks The Track List To His Upcoming Album ‘The Show’

“Him or [Leonardo] DiCaprio,” he continued. “One of them.”

Horan revealed that he gets asked almost “every day” if there will ever be a One Direction reunion. It’s to no surprise that he gets asked that question on a daily basis as the group quickly became one of the best-selling boy bands of all time. After roughly five years together, 1D went their separate ways in January 2016. All five members went on to pursue solo careers.