King Charles III poses for a photo in full regalia in the Throne Room, London. The King is wearing the Robe of Estate, the Imperial State Crown and is holding the Sovereign's Orb and Sovereign's Sceptre with Cross. He is seated on one of a pair of 1902 throne chairs that were made for the future King George V and Queen Mary for use at the Coronation of King Edward VII. - Photo: Hugo Burnand/Royal Household 2023 via AP/CP Images

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are getting their official portraits taken.

After their coronation on Saturday, the royal couple are following it up with the tradition of getting their official portraits captured.

A familiar face was behind the camera as photographer Hugo Burnand was on duty, having previously worked with the couple for their wedding photographs in 2005. Clearly a royal favourite, he was also behind Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 2011 wedding portraits.

Buckingham Palace released the official portraits on Monday.

The first official portrait of His Majesty The King following his Coronation on 6th May. 📸 Hugo Burnand pic.twitter.com/NTVEsRAIGV — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 8, 2023

The newly crowned king looked regal in the royal jewels, including his crown, sceptre and the sovereign orb, with a cape draped over his shoulders as he sat in the throne made for King George V and Queen Mary for use at the Coronation of King Edward VII.

Charles’ photo with Camilla sees her in a similar crown and a pearlescent robe.

As the Coronation weekend draws to a close, my wife and I just wanted to share our most sincere and heartfelt thanks to all those who have helped to make this such a special occasion. We pay particular tribute to the countless people who have given their time and dedication to… pic.twitter.com/WIMsgL1ex2 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 8, 2023

He expressed his gratitude for all who attended the service on Saturday, writing, “As the Coronation weekend draws to a close, my wife and I just wanted to share our most sincere and heartfelt thanks to all those who have helped to make this such a special occasion.”

An official portrait following the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on 6th May. pic.twitter.com/lcOrkVGsd7 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 8, 2023

Queen Camilla was given her own moment to shine as well, in the Green Drawing Room while wearing Queen Mary’s Crown and her Robe of Estate, via People.

An official portrait of Her Majesty The Queen following her Coronation on 6th May. 📸 Hugo Burnand pic.twitter.com/XqCYC1jqik — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 8, 2023

Royals photographer Chris Jackson also shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the special day: a view from inside the palace.