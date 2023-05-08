A video of Ginuwine tumbling off stage has gone viral.

The veteran R&B singer was performing in Las Vegas over the weekend at Lovers & Friends music festival when things didn’t go as expected.

In a TikTok video shared by a concertgoer, it appears Ginuwine was trying to get closer to his fans as he attempted to jump from the main stage to a lower platform. However, he seemingly underestimated the distance, landing on the edge of the platform before losing his balance and falling backwards off the stage.

The 52-year-old nearly took the ASL interpreter down with him as he’s seen trying to hold on to the interpreter to keep him from falling, but he ultimately hits the ground.

The clip also captures stage personnel and the cameraman rushing to attend to Ginuwine as he continued to sing his classic love ballad, “In Those Jeans”. Even the interpreter continued doing his job, carrying on with the show.

Social media couldn’t help but comment on the interpreter’s reaction to Ginuwine’s fall, which, all things considered, was overall a pretty comedic moment, as one user pointed out that the singer himself “was laughing as he slowly disappeared.”

“Interpreter said ‘Its my show now,'” one TikToker commented, followed by others reacting to his facial expressions.

“Dude in the green just gonna act like he didn’t see him disappear into the abyss,” wrote another.

Meanwhile, others poked fun at Ginuwine’s weak knees.

“Ain’t the same knees you had in ‘06,” one person commented, while another added: “Ginuwine to[o] damn old fa that.”

Aside from perhaps a few bruises, Ginuwine seemed to be in good spirits as he too poked fun at himself after the performance by singing a cover of Donnie McClurkin’s “We Fall Down”.

He later took to Instagram to give fans an update on how he was feeling.

“I’m fine everyone,” he wrote. “I gotta say that was a drop lol but I popped back up like the rest have, show must go on but Superman is good thank y’all.”