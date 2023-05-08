Sum 41 is going their separate ways.

The Canadian rock group announced on social media today that after over 20 years in the music industry, the band will be retiring.

“Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives. We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way,” they began the post on Instagram.

Luckily for fans, they will have one final chance to say goodbye to the band with a global farewell tour with the release of their final album Heaven :x: Hell.

“It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first. Sum 41 will be disbanding,” it continued. “We will still be finishing all of our current upcoming tour dates this year, and we’re looking forward to releasing our final album Heaven :x: Hell, along with a final worldwide headlining tour to celebrate. Details will be announced as soon as we have them.”

The news comes after frontman and principal songwriter Deryck Whibley had his publishing catalogue acquired by an investment firm last August, via Exclaim. He also sold his instruments earlier this year.

“For now, we look forward to seeing all of you skumfuks on the road and are excited for what the future will bring for each of us,” they concluded the post. “Thank you for the last 27 years of Sum 41.”