Big Sean and Jhené Aiko got their Mother’s Day celebration started a little early over the weekend.
During Saturday’s Lovers & Friends Festival in Las Vegas, Aiko hit the stage for the first time since giving birth to her and Sean’s first child last November. At one point, she even brought the Detroit rapper on stage for a joint performance of their track “I Know.”
READ MORE: Jhené Aiko Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Boy With Big Sean
Afterwards, Sean took a moment to give Aiko her flowers for being an incredible mother, mentioning “it took her so much to get up on the stage because she’s so hands-on” with their son, Noah.
“She really nurtures and takes care of this baby and it took a lot for her to get up on stage today, so I appreciate all the love you guys have shown us,” Sean told the crowd.
He also made sure to show love to the mothers in the audience. “Shout-out to all the mommas doing their thing too, ’cause I don’t know how y’all do it, man.”
“Jhené, I love you, great show,” Sean continued while hugging the “From Time” singer. “Good job, keep it going,” he ended, giving Aiko a frisky tap on the rear end.
READ MORE: Jhené Aiko And Big Sean Share Sweet Photos From Out Of This World Baby Shower
Last November, the loving parents announced the birth of their baby boy on social media. “After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound. Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son. Noah 11/8/22,” Sean wrote on Instagram, captioning photos of himself, Jhené and their son in the hospital.
View this post on Instagram
The new mom also took to Instagram to announce her song’s full name. “11/08/22 Noah Hasani,” she wrote. “After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came my baby Yoda, my Sani.”