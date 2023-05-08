Big Sean and Jhené Aiko got their Mother’s Day celebration started a little early over the weekend.

During Saturday’s Lovers & Friends Festival in Las Vegas, Aiko hit the stage for the first time since giving birth to her and Sean’s first child last November. At one point, she even brought the Detroit rapper on stage for a joint performance of their track “I Know.”

Afterwards, Sean took a moment to give Aiko her flowers for being an incredible mother, mentioning “it took her so much to get up on the stage because she’s so hands-on” with their son, Noah.

“She really nurtures and takes care of this baby and it took a lot for her to get up on stage today, so I appreciate all the love you guys have shown us,” Sean told the crowd.

He also made sure to show love to the mothers in the audience. “Shout-out to all the mommas doing their thing too, ’cause I don’t know how y’all do it, man.”