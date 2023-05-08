For Robert De Niro’s upcoming movie “About My Father,” ET Canada sat down with the legendary actor to chat about fatherhood.

When asked what his love language is, the famous father, 79, told ET Canada’s Brittnee Blair that he believes “in being loving with [his] kids,” despite sometimes having “to be stern about stuff.”

“I mean, there’s no way around it with kids. I don’t like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, [sometimes] you just have no choice,” he explained. “And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can’t.”

READ MORE: Hilarious First Look At Robert De Niro & Sebastian Maniscalco In New Comedy ‘About My Father’

Then, when Blair said, “I know you have six kids,” De Niro corrected her, saying, “Seven, actually.”

“I just had a baby,” he revealed.

ET Canada reached out to De Niro’s reps, who confirmed to us that the actor is now a father of seven. Although, it’s unclear who the mother is.

The “Godfather” star then revealed that he doesn’t consider himself a “cool dad,” despite Sebastian Maniscalo, who portrays De Niro’s son in the film, calling his character Salvo a cool dad.

READ MORE: Ana de Armas Shares Heartwarming Robert De Niro Memory In Debut ‘Saturday Night Live’ Monologue

“I’m okay,” he told Blair. “You know, my kids disagree with me at times, and they’re respectful. My daughter, she’s 11, she gives me grief sometimes and I argue with her. I adore her, but, you know. And my youngest now, that’ll be more to come. But, that’s what it is.”

De Niro has been married twice. He shares two children — Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46 — with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, and two children — Elliot, 25, and Helen, 11 — with ex-wife, Grace Hightower. He’s also a father to twin sons Aaron and Julian, 27, with former girlfriend, Toukie Smith.