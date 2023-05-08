Nicolas Cage is set to reprise his 2005 “Lord of War” film in a new sequel.

The Academy award-winning studio behind the original film and “Coda”, Vendôme Pictures, announced the sequel to the crime thriller will also star Bill Skarsgård, as Cage’s arms dealer Yuri Orlov’s son.

The original director and writer Andrew Nicool will also return for the film.

The synopsis for the film reads:

“Yuri Orlov (Cage), the world’s most notorious gunrunner, discovers he has a son, Anton (Skarsgård), who isn’t trying to right his father’s wrongs – he’s trying to top them. Not only selling guns but the “trigger pullers” too, Anton is amassing a mercenary army to fight America’s Middle East conflicts. This is the story of Yuri and Anton’s bitter rivalry – even at odds over the same woman. Who will prevail when father and son go to war? Lord of War’s Yuri Orlov is a composite character based on numerous arms dealers.”

“There is so much more to explore with these characters. Plato said it best – ‘Only the dead have seen the end of war.’ I’m looking forward to spending more time in the company of the charming devil that is Yuri Orlov and now his illegitimate son – who turns out to not be legitimate in any way,” said the director.

Principal photography is set to begin this Fall.