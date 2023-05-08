Drake is selling the last U.S. property that he owns.

The rapper listed his Beverly Hills estate for $88 million as he prepares to permanently live in his hometown of Toronto.

In recent months, Drake, 36, has sold the majority of his Los Angeles properties for $26 million and reportedly has no intentions on purchasing any other U.S. properties, a source told The New York Post.

The “God’s Plan” rapper purchased the California home just last year for $75 million in an off-market deal from British pop star Robbie Williams, who bought the Tuscan style property in 2015 for $33million.

The three-acre estate includes a 25,000 square foot main house with 10 bedrooms and at least 22 bathrooms. It also has a wine cellar, a gym, a game room, a professional screening room, an elevator, an eleven car garage, an outdoor kitchen, a tennis court and a mosaic tiled pool.

The listing is held by Branden and Rayni Williams of The Beverly Hills Estates with Marc Bretter of Maywood Property Group.

Prior to the new listing, Drake recently sold his L.A. compound- three Hidden Hills properties for $22 million.

Two of the three were sold to L.A. Rams quarterback, Matthew Stafford, for $11million, and the third to former U.S. assistant attorney general, Makan Delrahim, for $14.8 million.

Drake unveiled his massive Toronto mansion, where he plans to reside, in a 2020 interview with Architectural Digest. At the time, he told the magazine that he wanted the custom-built 50,000 square foot property “to have a monumental scale and feel.”

“Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years,” he said in his magazine feature. “It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong.”

The estate, dubbed The Embassy, includes an NBA-sized indoor basketball court, a room filled with the singer’s awards, a hall of sports jerseys and, of course, a recording studio.