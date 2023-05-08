Universal Pictures has pushed the release date of Jamie Foxx’s upcoming movie “Strays” by two months as he continues to recover from an emergency “medical complication.”

On Monday, Universal Pictures announced that the comedy/adventure will move its theatrical release from June 9 to August 18, replacing the untitled comedy from Please Don’t Destroy- the writing trio (Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy) of “Saturday Night Live”- as the film skips theatres and sets a Peacock debut instead, as per Variety.

The official synopsis for “Strays” reads: “They say a dog is a man’s best friend, but what if the man is a total dirtbag? In that case, it might be time for some sweet revenge, doggy style.

“When Reggie (Will Ferrell), a naïve, relentlessly optimistic Border Terrier, is abandoned on the mean city streets by his lowlife owner, Doug (Will Forte), Reggie is certain that his beloved owner would never leave him on purpose. But once Reggie falls in with a fast-talking, foul-mouthed Boston Terrier named Bug (Jamie Foxx), a stray who loves his freedom and believes that owners are for suckers, Reggie finally realizes he was in a toxic relationship and begins to see Doug for the heartless sleazeball that he is.

“Determined to seek revenge, Reggie, Bug and Bug’s pals—Maggie (Isla Fisher), a smart Australian Shepherd who has been sidelined by her owner’s new puppy, and Hunter (Randall Park), an anxious Great Dane who’s stressed out by his work as an emotional support animal—together hatch a plan and embark on an epic adventure to help Reggie find his way home … and make Doug pay by biting off the appendage he loves the most. (Hint: It’s not his foot).

“A subversion of the dog movies we know and love, ‘Strays’, directed by Josh Greenbaum (“Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar”) and written by Dan Perrault (“Players”, “American Vandal”), is a hilarious, R-rated, live-action comedy about the complications of love, the importance of great friendships, and the unexpected virtues of couch humping.”

The upcoming film also features a powerhouse comedic supporting cast, including Grammy-winner Josh Gad (“Beauty and the Beast”), Harvey Guillén (“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”), Emmy nominee Rob Riggle (“The Hangover”), Brett Gelman (“Stranger Things”), Jamie Demetriou (“The Afterparty”) and Emmy nominee Sofia Vergara.

Last month, Foxx’s daughter Corinne revealed that the Oscar-winner experienced a health scare and was “on his way to recovery.”