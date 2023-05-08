This summer, experience the ultimate adrenaline rush when “Meg 2: The Trench” hits theatres.

The upcoming sequel to “The Meg” will take audiences on a literal larger-than-life thrill ride that supersizes the 2018 blockbuster as it takes the action to new heights and greater depths with massive Megs back for seconds, and more.

“Dive into uncharted waters with Jason Statham and global action icon Wu Jing as they lead a daring research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean. Their voyage spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival,” reads the official synopsis. “Pitted against colossal Megs and relentless environmental plunderers, our heroes must outrun, outsmart, and outswim their merciless predators in a pulse-pounding race against time.”

“[That’s the] biggest Meg anyone’s ever seen,” Statham’s Jonas Taylor says in the trailer.

“Meg 2: The Trench” — Photo: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures Canada

The ensemble cast also includes returning “Meg” stars Sophia Cai and Page Kennedy, plus Sergio Peris-Mencheta (“Rambo: Last Blood”), Skyler Samuels (“The Gifted”), and Cliff Curtis (“Avatar” franchise).

Directed by Ben Wheatley, “Meg 2″ derives from a screenplay by Jon Hoeber and Erich Hoeber (“The Meg”, “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”) and Dean Georgaris (“The Meg”, “Lara Croft: Toom Raider – The Cradle of Life”), based on the novel The Trench by Steve Alten.

Statham and Jing also serve as executive producers on the project.

“Meg 2: The Trench” splashes into theatres on August 4.