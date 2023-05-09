Michelle Yeoh is sharing some Wicked insight.

ET spoke to Yeoh at the premiere of her new Disney+ series, American Born Chinese, where she shared an update on the upcoming film adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical.

“You’ll see it very soon,” Yeoh teased, adding that it’s been “great” playing the role of Madame Morrible in the film, due out in two parts, the first in Nov. 2024, with part two coming December 2025.

“Great,” she confirmed. “Really good. Love working with Ariana [Grande] and Cynthia [Erivo].”

Yeoh’s tight-lipped look at her time on the Wicked set so far comes after first-look photos of the Oscar-winner in the Jon M. Chu-directed film hit the internet.

Yeoh was spotted on the film’s Buckinghamshire, England, set last month, in costume as the Shiz University headmistress, clad in a stunning green gown with a golden bodice.

Her gray hair is in an intricate updo as she stands in front of Ariana Grande’s Glinda, surrounded by flowers — on a set similar to the one where fans caught a first look at Grande singing in character earlier this month.

ET previously spoke with Yeoh about getting cast in the movie backstage after her Oscar win for Best Actress for Everything Everywhere All at Once, and she shared how Chu — whom she previously worked with on Crazy Rich Asians — helped convince her to take the role.

“I said, he’s gonna send me the script, [ask me to] consider it,” she recalled. “Then, he goes off. Two days later, I get a message from him, and he has recorded a message from Ariana and Cynthia and him, saying, ‘Hi, Michelle. It’s imperative, imperative, absolutely — what was it? — imperative that you join us now.'”

“It was so sweet, from the two girls,” she added.

As for American Born Chinese, Yeoh is teasing an equally fun experience for viewers, telling ET, “Fans can expect a lot of fun, a lot of fantasy, a lot of action.”

The 60-year-old actress does her stunts in the film, playing the goddess of mercy in the series, which tells the story of Jin Wang, an average teenager, juggling his high school social life with his home life; when he meets a new student on the first day of the school year and becomes unwittingly entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods.

“We had a very definitive plan because she’s the goddess of mercy. She doesn’t fight, right? She’s the goddess of love and compassion,” Yeoh said of the stunts she performed for the show. “So Punga and his team had to understand, and he understood that very, very well. So, we had to develop a really nice style of love fighting.”

She added, “You have to see it.”

American Born Chinese begins streaming May 24 on Disney+.

