Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens said “I do” all over again.

Just a few weeks after tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Houston, the athletic couple held a second destination wedding in Mexico over the weekend.

The 26-year-old Olympic gymnast and the 27-year-old football player exchanging vows for the second time in front of 140 guests in Cabo San Lucas, People reported.

Biles and Owens were flanked by eight bridesmaids and seven groomsmen.

On Instagram, fellow Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles shared photos from the big reception after the ceremony, showing off Biles’ sparkling party dress by Galia Lahav.

Talking to Vogue about choosing the dress from a collection of designs, Biles said, “Once I looked at the dresses, I was like, this is definitely my style. I like the sheer. I like how it fits and then the little pearl details. I love the pearls. If there’s something else I wanted at my wedding, it’s flowers and pearls,” she said.

The wedding festivities also reunited Biles were her former Olympic teammate Ay Raisman, who also posted photos on Instagram.

“Congrats @simonebiles & @jowens such a fun weekend. It was soooooo great to be back together again 🤍🤍🤍❤️❤️❤️,” Raisman wrote in another post, to which Biles responded, “love you so much🤍.”