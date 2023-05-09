Florence Welch of Florence + The Machine performs on stage at The O2 Arena during the Dance Fever tour on November 18, 2022 in London, England.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” had Florence Welch overcome with emotion.

On Monday, the Florence + the Machine frontwoman shared a TikTok video of her reaction to a scene from the latest Marvel movie featuring a “Dog Days Are Over” needle drop.

The song comes during the film’s climactic scene, and evidently it worked its magic on the artist.

“So I cried all the way through this movie but when the Guardians of the Galaxy started dancing to ‘Dog Days; I really lost it,” she wrote in the caption.

In the video, Welch bursts out crying soon after her song starts playing.

@florence So I cried all the way through this movie but when the The Guardians of the Galaxy started dancing to Dog Days I really lost it. Thank you so much for all the love for this moment. The superhero obsessed little girl in me can’t believe it happened ♥️ x ♬ Dog Days Are Over – Florence + The Machine

“Thank you so much for all the love for this moment. The superhero-obsessed little girl in me can’t believe it happened,” the singer added in the caption.

“Dog Days Are Over” was a smash hit for Florence + the Machine in 2008, climbing to No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise has been known for its eclectic soundtracks, giving a boost to classic songs like Blue Swede’s “Hooked On a Feeling”, Norman Greenbaum’s “Spirit In the Sky” and Cat Stevens’ “Father and Son”.