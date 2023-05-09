Fans of the classic sitcom “Taxi” have reason to celebrate as a handful of the show’s stars reunite four decades after the series finale.

In a joyful snapshot shared to Twitter on Monday by Tony Danza, who played Vietnam veteran Tony Banta on the critically acclaimed sitcom, the actor enjoys a round of drinks with his former co-stars, which included Carol Kane, Christopher Lloyd and Judd Hirsch.

Danza wrote a heartfelt caption for the photo: “Love these people so much!”

Over in Insta-land, Lloyd shared some more snaps from the warm reunion, where he captioned the images: “What the hell is going on here?”

The nostalgic reunion for the mega-hit show, which centers around a crew of employees working the night shift at the fictional Sunshine Cab Company, comes almost exactly 40 years since the show closed its chapter after a five-season run with over 100 episodes produced.

The show first broke out onto the airwaves in 1978 on ABC before being picked up by NBC for its fifth and final season in 1982.

“Taxi” emerged as a critical darling for the comedy genre, earning a hefty total of 31 Emmy award nominations during its five-season run, taking home 18 trophies, including the coveted Outstanding Comedy Series title.

All five seasons of “Taxi” currently stream on Paramount Plus.