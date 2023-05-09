As “Yellowstone” prepares to end with its next series instalment in November, Luke Grimes promises viewers that the final episodes will be packed with juicy drama and themes of love and family.

The 39-year-old actor, who plays Kayce Dutton on the smash-hit Western series, teased a taste of what fans can anticipate from the final act of the series’ concluding season.

While speaking with ET on Monday, Grimes said: “Love and family and serve your tribe, your people — that’s a huge theme in the show.”

While describing the final chapters of his character Kayce, the actor continued: “With Kayce, he has a hard time choosing his relationship with his father versus his relationship with his wife and son.”

“I think it’s because it all really matters and it matters to all of the characters. That’s sort of where you get all of this really juicy drama, is that everyone is sort of fighting for their team,” he explained.

Grimes further detailed the moral ambiguities of each character arc in the final episodes: “There’s no right team or wrong team. It’s just a bunch of people trying to figure out how to do what’s best for their own.”

Despite the series coming to a close, the show has been ordered for a sequel with “Yellowstone” in the title, to debut in December.

“Yellowstone” is streamable on Peacock with the final episodes of the season airing in November.