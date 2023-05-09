Chris Pratt knows how to stand strong against haters, thanks to his faith, even though he’s been criticized for it.

The actor, who stars in the new “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”, told Page Six on Monday, during a screening of his new Marvel film, that he “sure [does]” get criticized for his faith, “but that’s nothing new.”

He echoed his point by quoting a biblical scripture.

“If I was of this world, they would love me just like that but as it is, I’ve chosen out of this world. That’s John 15:18 through 20,” he told the outlet.

“That’s the way it is, nothing new, 2,000 years ago they hated him, too,” he continued, referring to Jesus Christ.

Pratt’s faith led him to his current wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. The author revealed earlier this year that the two met at church in 2018.

“We met each other at church. It was very sweet, but he didn’t try and pick me up in church,” she shared on “The Drew Barrymore Show” in February.

One year later, Pratt announced the couple’s engagement in a 2019 Instagram post writing: “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go.” The pair wed that same year.

Elsewhere during the interview, when asked how he deals with haters, Pratt, 43, told Page Six: “Oh, just how you deal with anything.

“Like a rhino, stick your head down, you keep driving forward, you have thick skin and if anyone gets in your way, you stick the horn right up their a*s!”

The “Super Mario Bros.” star credited his thick skin to his years-long experience working as a door-to-door salesman.

“Hmm, well, when it comes to rejection, I was trained in the crucible of door-to-door sales some 25 years ago,” the actor revealed. “So, you can’t turn me away, there’s no stopping us.”

Pratt admitted that going door-to-door “is a very hard job,” and compared it to the film industry.

“It’s not dissimilar to acting or at least auditioning. You gotta collect nine ‘no’s’ to get one ‘yes.’”