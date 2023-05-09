Click to share this via email

Vanessa Hudgens is itching to say, “I Do.”

On Monday the “Spring Breakers” star appeared on Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” and talked about planning her wedding with fiancé Cole Tucker.

Showing off her engagement ring to Barrymore, Hudgens said of her beau, “He so gets me.”

“It’s hard. Finding a venue is tough,” she said of planning the wedding, before adding, “I kind of just want to elope. I’m lost.”

Asked how Tucker feels, Hudgens said, “He just wants to get married to me. He’s like, ‘Whatever you want, babe.”

Hudgens and the MLB star got engaged in late 2022 and went public with the news in February.

In March, Hudgens shared a photo from her engagement party.

The couple have been dating since 2020, and were first spotted together in November of that year holding hands in Los Angeles.

On Valentine’s Day 2021, they went Instagram-official.