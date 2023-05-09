New sources have confirmed that Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann’s marriage was on the rocks for a while, with financial woes being the catalyst to finalize the divorce.

While speaking with People exclusively, a friend of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star has claimed that the Bravolebrity has been preparing to end her 12-year marriage to her husband for “a long time.”

“She had not told anyone, not even family,” the friend discloses. “She didn’t tell anyone, even [her] friends were kept in the dark.”

The close pal also expressed that a crucial contributing factor to the end of their relationship was the couple’s persistent financial troubles, such as the recent foreclosure of their Georgia mansion and recent headlines that they owe the IRS $1 million in unpaid taxes.

“The money has been a huge issue,” confirms the insider. “The million-dollar tax [payment] was just way too much pressure on them.”

A second source has also shared with People that finances were indeed a critical aspect in the couple’s relationship, adding: “There’s no cheating on either side. The money has a lot to do with the split, but there were other factors,” the source says.

“He’s been managing [the family] for a long time, so he technically did have a job. They’re not on good terms right now.”

The friend also elaborates that the separation “isn’t easy for any of the children.” The ex-couple share 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, sons Kash Kade, 10, and Kroy Jagger, 11. In 2013, Biermann also adopted his ex-wife’s older daughters Brielle Biermann, 26, and Ariana Biermann, 21.

The former flames married in November 2011 and announced their split on April 30.

