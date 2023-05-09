Bethenny Frankel is throwing fire at Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann amid headlines surrounding their divorce and tax scandal.

The former “Real Housewives of New York City” star slammed the pair, who’ve “always been people who seem like they’re spending more than they have,” she said in an explosive TikTok following news that the estranged couple owe the IRS more than $1 million in taxes. Shortly after news broke of their debt, which has been building up for over a decade, Zolciak filed for divorce from the former NFL star.

Frankel, 52, roasted the pair for failing to alter their extravagant lifestyle as their income dwindled over the years.

“He’s on a football salary, she’s on a ‘Housewives’ salary, and they’re spending like the f**king planes going down,” the reality star said in the unfiltered video. “And the thing is, you can’t spend more than you make.”

Frankel pointed out that Zolciak followed “the [same] old Housewives model to get on the show — make no money — spend, spend, logo, logo, car, car, house, house, bankruptcy, foreclosure – because you can’t f**king keep up your writing cheques you can’t cash – and it’s gross.

“It’s like, what’s wrong with America? When the whole real estate bubble crashed, that was because people were just financing their houses and the whole thing imploded,” the author and businesswoman continued.

At this point in the lengthy clip, Frankel was fuming over Zolciak making the same mistakes as several other Bravolebrities have — spending money they don’t have as a desperate measure to keep up with appearances.

“And I heard Kim and Kroy owe a million dollars each, and it’s like, ‘Good – pay the IRS!’ You gotta f**king pay – you wanna play, you gotta f**king pay.”

Frankel accused Zolciak and Biermann for flaunting their luxurious lifestyle on social media, calling it a “recipe for disaster.”

“These couples that bring everybody in to every single detail like they’re perfect… Everyone gets humbled real quick,” she said.

“So these two [were like] ‘We’re so perfect and we’re so in love, and we have all this money and we’re spending,’ and the diamonds and this and the filters and the kids and everything,” Frankel called out their flashy image.

She went on to explain why the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum and Biermann should expect criticism “when s**t goes sideways.”

“You invited us in when it was going good and it looked like a fairy tale — or made us believe it was — well, guess what? We’re coming out with you, too,” she said. “So no one’s gonna f**king respect your privacy at this time, because there is no privacy at this time.”

“F**king hate all show and no go,” she expressed. “I hate fronting and stunting. Pay your f**king bills, that’s all I have to say, pay your f**king bills.”