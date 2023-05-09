Sunny Hostin is setting the record straight about who’s been passing gas at “The View”.

Appearing recently on “Watch What Happens Live”, the daytime host claimed that co-host Whoopi Goldberg farted the most on set among the hosts.

READ MORE: Sunny Hostin Reveals Whoopi Goldberg Passes The Most Gas Among ‘The View’ Co-Hosts

But this week on SiriusXM’s “Radio Andy”, Hostin cleared some things up, admitting that Goldberg “didn’t like” being blamed for farting, because it wasn’t true.

“So Whoopi, in an effort to kind of cover that up, was like, ‘Sorry y’all. That was me,’ and I just took her at her word,” Hostin explained. “I didn’t know it was Sara [Haines] with all the waters. She should only have one cup of water anyway. We all have one cup, and Sara has three. It just turned into this big thing and so Whoopi said, ‘Why did you tell everybody I fart all the time?’ and I was like, ‘Because you joke about farting all the time.’”

She continued, “I’m across from the table. I can’t smell it. I don’t know … whoever, you know, smelt it dealt it, so I just had no idea.”

Hostin added that everything between her and Goldberg is very good, and they are “very close.”

READ MORE: Sherri Shepherd Helped Sunny Hostin Negotiate Her Salary For ‘The View’ After This Co-Host Helped Her

Andy Cohen also asked Hostin about former co-host Meghan McCain’s recent essay slamming “The View”.

“She never reached out to me. I just assumed she would just text me, but she has not,” Hostin said, adding that she never said “anything negative.”