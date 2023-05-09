Pete Davidson is officially part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

With opening weekend behind him, James Gunn revealed Monday on Twitter that the former “Saturday Night Live” star had secret a voice cameo in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”.

READ MORE: Pete Davidson Joins Picket Line, Delivers Pizza To Striking Writers

Responding to a fan question, the director revealed that he voiced the character Lambshank, while Davidson voiced Phlektik.

I voiced the beautiful Lambshank. I don't want to show her here because she's too gorgeous & I don't want folks to feel bad about themselves in comparison. And my friend Pete not only voiced but actually came to visit us in Atlanta for a day and played Phlektik on set. https://t.co/tyVPU7GsZg pic.twitter.com/2cKamjHqxS — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 7, 2023

“And my friend Pete not only voiced but actually came to visit us in Atlanta for a day and played Phlektik on set,” Gunn wrote.

READ MORE: ‘SNL’ Cancels Pete Davidson’s Hosting Debut As Writers’ Strike Puts Show On Halt

Davidson previously worked with Gunn on “The Suicide Squad”, playing the character Blackguard in the film’s opening scene before being killed off.

Along with the “Guardians” sequel, the comedian is currently starring in the new series “Bupkis”, inspired by his own life.