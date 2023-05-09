Click to share this via email

Devi is getting ready for the end of high school.

On Tuesday, Netflix dropped the trailer for the fourth and final season of “Never Have I Ever”, the comedy created by Mindy Kaling and starring Canada’s Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

Photo: Netflix

With Devi and her friends heading into senior year, things are getting complicated. After finally having sex with Ben last season, she comes back to school to discover him having moved on.

Photo: Lara Solanki/Netflix © 2023

But Paxton is also back, and soon enough Devi finds herself in another love triangle.

Teased as the “banging end” to the series, the final season also features returning stars Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Youn.

Photo: Lara Solanki/Netflix © 2023

“Never Have I Ever” season 4 premieres June 8.